Aclaris Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company committed to identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology and immunology, today announced that management will attend the following conferences:



Management will host investor meetings at the 2018 Citi Global Healthcare in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Dr. Neal Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 12th Annual Leerink POLARxPRESS Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology, and immunology. Aclaris' focus on market segments with no FDA-approved medications or where treatment gaps exist has resulted in the first FDA-approved treatment for raised seborrheic keratoses and several clinical programs to develop medications for the potential treatment of common warts, alopecia areata, and vitiligo. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

