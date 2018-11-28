Evine Live Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. ("Evine") (NASDAQ:EVLV) today announced results for the third quarter ended November 3, 2018.



Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Summary

Net sales of $131.7 million decreased 12.3% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin of 35.8% decreased 230 basis points year-over-year.

Net loss of $9.2 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.2) million, compared to $3.8 million in the prior year.

EPS of ($0.14) compared to ($0.02) in the prior year.

Maintained a strong and flexible balance sheet with $44.0 million of total liquidity at quarter end.

Introduced 40 new brands and brand extensions during the third quarter, compared to 21 in the prior year.

Successfully opened LA office and launched LA studio with the first broadcast on October 18th.

Signed first client to new third-party logistics services business.

Secured 2 million new HD channels that will launch in the fourth quarter.

Executive Commentary – Bob Rosenblatt, CEO

"We had a very difficult quarter, which was disappointing given that we entered the third quarter with strong trends across multiple business drivers, and after delivering several consecutive quarters of solid performance. Our topline sales were not where they needed to be or where we expected them to be due to the delayed launch of a new proven brand partner. The shift in the timing of the launch put undue pressure on our existing brands and impacted productivity across all of our product categories. The premiere of this well-established brand is now anticipated to occur in January 2019, and we expect that its proven track record of success and its large and loyal customer following, along with other exciting new launches, will put us back on track for sustainable growth.

Our goal and strategy remain the same: to drive sustainable growth through the curation and nurturing of a strong collection of brands. This strategy delivered growth in adjusted EBITDA in 8 of the past 10 quarters. Our expertise is in building great brands and providing a dynamic platform for our core brands. I am encouraged by the quantity and quality of the new brand launches during the quarter and look forward to nurturing and growing these brands over time. Additionally, our new LA studio and office is providing a previously untapped pipeline of brands and new partners that align with our business strategy and model. Our new studio and entrance into direct-to-consumer 3rd party logistics services were wins for us in the third quarter as we continue to move our company forward towards our goal of being a leading interactive video and digital commerce company."

SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS ($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS) Q3 2018

11/3/2018 Q3 2017

10/28/2017 Change YTD 2018

11/3/2018 YTD 2017

10/28/2017 Change Net Sales $ 131.7 $ 150.2 (12.3%) $ 439.0 $ 455.5 (3.6%) Gross Margin % 35.8% 38.1% (230 bps) 36.5% 37.3% (80 bps) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.2) $ 3.8 (212%) $ 3.0 $ 10.3 (71%) Net Loss $ (9.2) $ (1.1) (730%) $ (12.2) $ (6.3) (94%) EPS $ (0.14) $ (0.02) (600%) $ (0.18) $ (0.10) (80%) Net Shipped Units (000s) 1,893 2,342 (19%) 6,827 7,345 (7%) Average Selling Price (ASP) $63 $58 9% $58 $55 5% Return Rate % 19.9% 19.1% 80 bps 19.1% 19.0% 10 bps Digital Net Sales % 51.9% 51.5% 40 bps 52.5% 50.8% 170 bps Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,233 1,350 (9%) N/A N/A N/A % of Net Merchandise Sales by Category Jewelry & Watches 41% 39% 40% 40% Home & Consumer Electronics 23% 25% 22% 23% Beauty & Wellness 18% 16% 19% 16% Fashion & Accessories 18 % 20 % 19 % 21 % Total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Third Quarter 2018 Results

The top performing category in the quarter was Beauty & Wellness, which declined 4% year-over-year. Subscription sales increased 13% and continue to help this category be one of the top performers.

Digital net sales as a percentage of total net sales increased 40 basis points to 51.9%, reflecting our continued focus on making the customer experience seamless across all platforms.

The return rate for the quarter was 19.9%; an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year driven by increased ASP and increased mix into our Jewelry & Watches Category.

Gross profit dollars decreased to $47.2 million and gross profit margin was 35.8%.

Operating expenses decreased 3.7% or approximately $2.1 million year-over-year to $55.5 million, reflecting reductions in both general and administrative expenses and distribution and selling expenses as we continue to find efficiencies through process and technology to manage overhead.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of November 3, 2018, total unrestricted cash was $23.5 million, compared to $23.3 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company also had an additional $20.5 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility, which gives the Company total liquidity of $44.0 million as of the end of the third quarter.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

Note: Fiscal 2018 has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in Fiscal 2017.

For Fiscal 2018 – We expect sales for the year of $616 million to $626 million. This would result in a sales decline of (3%) to (1%) compared to last year on a normalized 52-week to 52-week basis, which would equate to (5%) to (3%) on a reported basis due to the extra week in fiscal 2017. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the $9 to $11 million range.(1)

For Fourth Quarter 2018 – The annual guidance above implies our 4th quarter sales to be $177 million to $187 million. This would result in sales ranging from a decrease of (1%) to an increase of 4% compared to last year on a normalized 13-week to 13-week basis, which would equate to decreases of (8%) to (3%) on a reported basis due to the extra week in fiscal 2017. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the $6 to $8 million range.(1)

Conference Call

As previously announced on November 7, 2018, a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held later this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Hosting the call will be Bob Rosenblatt, CEO, Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Diana Purcel, CFO and Michael Porter, VP of Finance and Investor Relations:

WEBCAST LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824050/F5231464052A1FF8BBB9E0E2A1248D25

TELEPHONE: 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international)

About Evine Live Inc.

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience offered 24 hours a day.

EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) November 3, February 3, 2018 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 23,528 $ 23,940 Restricted cash equivalents 450 450 Accounts receivable, net 74,142 96,559 Inventories 86,034 68,811 Prepaid expenses and other 8,185 5,344 Total current assets 192,339 195,104 Property and equipment, net 52,029 52,048 Other assets 1,935 2,106 Total Assets $ 246,303 $ 249,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,604 $ 55,614 Accrued liabilities 45,445 35,646 Current portion of long term credit facilities 2,714 2,326 Deferred revenue 35 35 Total current liabilities 105,798 93,621 Other long term liabilities 60 68 Long term credit facilities 66,375 71,573 Total liabilities 172,233 165,262 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 99,600,000 shares authorized; 66,363,845 and 65,290,458 shares issued and outstanding 664 653 Additional paid-in capital 441,357 439,111 Accumulated deficit (367,951 ) (355,768 ) Total shareholders' equity 74,070 83,996 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 246,303 $ 249,258





EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended November 3, October 28, November 3, October 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 131,714 $ 150,212 $ 439,018 $ 455,504 Cost of sales 84,559 92,918 278,738 285,444 Gross profit 47,155 57,294 160,280 170,060 Margin % 35.8 % 38.1 % 36.5 % 37.3 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling 47,328 48,501 144,173 145,918 General and administrative 6,214 6,779 19,454 18,786 Depreciation and amortization 1,587 1,475 4,681 4,791 Executive and management transition costs 408 893 1,432 1,971 Total operating expense 55,537 57,648 169,740 171,466 Operating loss (8,382 ) (354 ) (9,460 ) (1,406 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 12 6 28 10 Interest expense (767 ) (1,158 ) (2,691 ) (3,966 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (221 ) - (1,134 ) Total other expense (755 ) (1,373 ) (2,663 ) (5,090 ) Loss before income taxes (9,137 ) (1,727 ) (12,123 ) (6,496 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (20 ) 624 (60 ) 206 Net loss $ (9,157 ) $ (1,103 ) $ (12,183 ) $ (6,290 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 66,351,835 65,191,367 65,907,301 63,400,368 Diluted 66,351,835 65,191,367 65,907,301 63,400,368





EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended November 3, October 28, November 3, October 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss $ (9,157 ) $ (1,103 ) $ (12,183 ) $ (6,290 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,532 2,451 7,667 7,710 Interest income (12 ) (6 ) (28 ) (10 ) Interest expense 767 1,158 2,691 3,966 Income taxes 20 (624 ) 60 (206 ) EBITDA (as defined) $ (5,850 ) $ 1,876 $ (1,793 ) $ 5,170 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBIDTA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ (5,850 ) $ 1,876 $ (1,793 ) $ 5,170 Adjustments: Executive and management transition costs 408 893 1,432 1,971 Contract termination costs - - 753 - Loss on debt extinguishment - 221 - 1,134 Business development and expansion costs 395 - 395 - Non-cash share-based compensation expense 822 790 2,180 2,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,225 ) $ 3,780 $ 2,967 $ 10,332

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; loss on debt extinguishment; business development and expansion costs; contract termination costs; gain on sale of television station and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the "Adjusted EBITDA" measure in our EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of our television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to our analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between our business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company's management and executive incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

