LoCorr Funds Announces New Additions to National Sales Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced professionals to their External and Internal distribution teams. These additions reflect LoCorr's commitment to offer regionally-based support for financial professionals and investors, providing education about the importance of low-correlating investment strategies in diversified investment portfolios.

Stephen O'Loughlin, Regional Vice President, will lead LoCorr's distributions efforts in the Northern California region. Stephen will be responsible for expanding distribution through new selling agreements, deepening existing relationships, and expanding partnership opportunities with our top broker/dealer partners. He joins LoCorr with extensive sales and management experience, including positions with Eaton Vance, Russell Investments, Cohen & Steers Capital Management, and Pioneer Investments. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jonathan Decanay, Internal Sales Team Leader, Internal Sales Manager, will co-manage LoCorr's internal sales desk, supporting the efforts of the firm's external wholesaling team. Prior to joining LoCorr Funds, Jonathan was the Internal Sales Manager for ETF Strategist, Beaumont Capital Management in Needham, MA. A 14-year veteran of the investment industry, Jonathan is a graduate of Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He currently holds the CRPC designation and the FINRA Series 65 license.

"We are excited to be expanding our distribution team with such exceptional professionals," said Kevin Kinzie, CEO, LoCorr Funds. "Stephen and Jonathan each bring a set of valued skills and abilities that will benefit LoCorr as we grow our suite of products and distribution vehicles. Their vast experience and sales expertise will be a great asset to the firm."

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. They were founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

