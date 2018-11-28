AIS Fibre teams up with Nokia to launch first in-home meshed Wi-Fi service to customers in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand - AIS Fibre, a leading fixed broadband operator, is teaming up with Nokia to provide residential customers with a new premium service that ensures a seamless Wi-Fi broadband experience reaching every corner of the home. AIS Fibre customers in Thailand will be eligible to receive the Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 duo-pack for a special price which, once installed, quickly establishes a whole-home meshed Wi-Fi network that significantly enhances ultra-broadband coverage and performance.







Many homes suffer from poor Wi-Fi performance. Speeds and reliability can be impacted by the number of connected devices and by interference from appliances like microwave ovens or Wi-Fi networks from neighbors. In addition, coverage is often inadequate due to dead zones from indoor walls. Solving these issues can be difficult, often requiring several access points to be installed.





The Nokia Wi-Fi solution eliminates these common home networking challenges and provides AIS Fibre customers with a true meshed Wi-Fi experience that is easy to install and delivers the whole-home coverage and performance needed to support ultra-broadband services. Designed to detect 100% of both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi interference sources, the Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 automatically connects devices to the strongest channel to ensure a flawless experience. Additionally, embedded software and analytic functions in the beacons automatically self-heal and optimize the Wi-Fi experience, eliminating the need for customers to manually manage the network to achieve optimal performance.







Once the Nokia beacons are delivered, AIS Fibre customers can get their network up and running in few minutes by simply downloading a mobile app and following the guided setup process. Once the network is up, customers can use the mobile app to see a visual representation including a heat map to easily locate and manage dead zones and identify the right place to add new access points to fill coverage gaps. Customers can also quickly access device lists and management capabilities to create guest networks and specific security settings.







Benoit Felten, chief research officer at Diffraction Analysis, said: "In speaking with service providers from all over the world it's clear that Wi-Fi is a major challenge because, most don't provide or manage the Wi-Fi network in the home that customers rely on for broadband access. To deliver a great end-to-end service, operators need to ensure a consistent broadband experience can be achieved in the home and Nokia is helping make that happen. Nokia's WiFi solution creates a meshed network that eliminates dead spots and optimizes performance to ensure customers receive a seamless ultra-broadband experience throughout every corner of the house, regardless of the device being used."







Saran Phaloprakarn, Head of Fixed Broadband, AIS said: "AIS Fibre is an innovative leader and we are constantly investing in new technologies that help us deliver an unmatched ultra-high-speed broadband experience to the Thai market. For example, we were proud to be the first in Thailand to offer fiber access services and dual-band Wi-Fi. We are now excited to become the first operator in the world to commercially launch Nokia's innovative mesh Wi-Fi solution. By teaming up with Nokia, we are creating a new standard in home Wi-Fi networks that is unmatched in the industry. With exclusive access to Nokia's industry leading WiFi Beacon 3 solution, AIS customers will now be able to quickly and easily set up a home network that ensures Wi-Fi performance is delivered to every corner of the home."







Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "The Nokia Wi-Fi solution uniquely addresses the customer need for a better Wi-Fi experience while giving service providers the tools and visibility they need to quickly resolve issues and enhance customer loyalty. We are excited to be teaming up with AIS Fibre to deliver a solution that will create a differentiated in-home Wi-Fi networking experience for their customers and ensure the ultrabroadband services they deliver can be used across the home."







Did you know



Nokia won the iF world design award for its in-home WiFi beacons Resources



Video: Introducing Nokia Wi-Fi Blog: Why is my Wi-Fi not Hi-Fi? Blog: Fed up with spotty Wi-Fi at home? Read this Press Release: Nokia enhances whole-home Wi-Fi solution for service providers to provide faster, better, smarter network experience Press Release: Nokia to bolster home Wi-Fi portfolio with acquisition of Unium About AIS Fibre

AIS Fibre is the first high-speed broadband Internet provider in Thailand who offers full PURE Fiber access to homes and residential buildings, including AIS PLAYBOX which brings premium entertainment for all people in the family. AIS Fibre is committed to creating a new smart home digitally as well as giving digital life experiences to Thai people. In addition, we aim to grow together with our business partners in all areas such as content providers, real estate businesses, village builders and condominiums, including government and private agencies to create new opportunities from Fixed Broadband technology with all sectors in Thai society.







About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com



Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com