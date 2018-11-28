Data Facts Announces Tammy Henry as New Vice-President of Client Success

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts , a national and international provider of pre-employment background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions, announced today they have added a new position on their Executive Leadership Team. Tammy Henry is the new Vice-President of Client Success.



Henry, who comes to the position with 18 years of Human Resource and Client Success Management experience, and 10 years of HR Background Screening experience, is a perfect fit for the role. "I'm excited about joining a dynamic company like Data Facts. I know my background combined with my passion for creating a memorable client experience will allow me to achieve our company's and our clients' goals in this new position."

Daphne Large , Data Facts' President and CEO, is confident Tammy will be instrumental in continuing the consistent growth for the company. "We looked for someone knowledgeable, driven, and who cares about our clients. We wanted someone who has been in our clients' shoes and can uniquely understand their background screening needs and help us continue to develop our services around those needs. Tammy checks all those boxes, and more. I am looking forward to seeing the positive results she brings to both our clients and our sales teams."

Tammy's immediate focus will be guiding customers to screening success by creating insightful risk mitigation programs. She will be based out of Data Facts' Memphis, TN corporate headquarters.

