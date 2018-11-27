Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Namaste, Huazhu, and Stitch Fix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Namaste Technologies Inc., Huazhu Group Limited, and Stitch Fix, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC:NXTTF)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - October 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm's length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company's goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Stitch Fix's business and prospects, including that its active client growth had slowed dramatically and that defendants had shut down Stitch Fix's television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018.

