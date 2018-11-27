Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Trevena, Inc., Camping World Holdings, Inc., and Dycom Industries, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company's interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company's April 28, 2016 "End-of-Phase 2 Meeting" with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was. The company did so by issuing a press release entitled "Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine" on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution. Trevena's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

To learn more about the Trevena class action go to: https://bespc.com/trvn/ .

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (ii) that the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (iii) that the Company's Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (iv) that the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

To learn more about the Camping World class action go to: https://bespc.com/cwh/ .

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom class action go to: https://bespc.com/dy/ .

