Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Huazhu Group Limited

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National class action law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the December 7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Huazhu Group Limited ("Huazhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTHT ) securities between May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Huazhu investors have until December 7, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On August 28, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese police were investigating a possible leak of client information from Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.55 per share, or approximately 4.36%, to close at $33.98 per share on August 28, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares Huazhu during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than December 7, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead.

