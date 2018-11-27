Camp Fire Lawyers at Wagner Jones are Handling Wrongful Death and Property Damage Cases in Butte County near Paradise

PARADISE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Fire wrongful death lawyers and property damage attorneys at Wagner, Jones, Kopfman, and Artenian have successfully held PG&E accountable for damage and deaths they have caused for many years. They are currently investigating the "Camp Fire," and their preliminary findings lead them to suspect that PG&E is likely to be responsible for causing this fire. At this time the "Camp Fire Death Toll," is 88 with over 200 people missing. The fire is the most destructive in California history destroying almost 14,000 homes as well as about 5000 other buildings.



Most of those involved may be best off is they consult with an experienced Camp Fire attorney according to Butch Wagner of Wagner, Jones, Kopfman, and Artenian, "Even if you have fire insurance you will likely need a lawyer who has successfully litigated against PG&E in the past to have the best chance of being made whole for property damage. For people who have a loved one who has been killed as a result of this fire, we advise them to reach out to an experienced wrongful death attorney as soon as possible." People who have lost a loved in Butte County as a result of the Camp Fire in Paradise can speak with the experienced wrongful death lawyers at Wagner Jones for no charge.

Did PG&E Cause the Camp Fire in Butte County?

At the time of this release the exact cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, however, there are several accounts stating that there were sparking PG&E wires near Paradise in Butte County where the fire is believed to have started. "We firmly believe at this time that PG&E is responsible for the destruction and loss of life caused by this wild fire. PG&E has a history of neglecting to maintain infrastructure and follow safety protocols," says Butch Wagner at Wagner, Jones, Kopfman, and Artenian. This law firm has filed numerous lawsuits against PG&E in the past and has successfully obtained compensation for their clients.