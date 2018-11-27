Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds ("Funds") for the 2018 tax year end. The estimated distributions represent capital gains realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable with the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.



Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Estimated Annual Capital

Gains Distribution Per Unit Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund MJJ $2.7327





Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Estimated Annual Capital

Gains Distribution Per Unit U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $0.1904 U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2 Unlisted $0.3006

Purpose confirms that the following funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2018 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp.

Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Best Ideas Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Best Ideas Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series

Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series

Purpose Fund Corp. II

Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund – ETF Series

Connected Wealth Funds Inc.

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited.

Purpose Global Innovators Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Managed Duration Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units

Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

Purpose US Cash ETF

Purpose Multi Strategy Market Neutral Fund - ETF Units

Purpose Silver Bullion Trust - ETF Units

Purpose Silver Bullion Trust - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units

Purpose Energy Credit Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Energy Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

Purpose Global Financials Income Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – ETF Units

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

Closed-End Funds

Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class A

June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class T

June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class A

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2018. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds' tax year end on December 15, 2018 or December 31, 2018, as applicable.

Purpose expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly and annual cash distributions on all Funds on December 14, 2018. Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distribution amounts on all Funds on or about December 19, 2018 except for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash ETF and Purpose Silver Bullion Trust which will be announced on or about December 31, 2018.

For Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Fund Corp. II, Purpose Mutual Funds Limited., and Connected Wealth Funds Inc., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 15, 2019, if necessary. As of November 27, 2018, the mutual fund corporations have no expected annual capital gains distributions. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $6.5 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

