ADT to Participate in the 6th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced that Jim DeVries, ADT's President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on Thursday November 29, 2018, beginning at approximately 9:30 AM EST.



A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available through ADT's Investor Relations website at https://investor.adt.com and https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1302/28428 .

