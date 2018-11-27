Oil-Dri to Combine First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Teleconference with Fiscal 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) announced today a change in upcoming events. The Company will join their upcoming first quarter fiscal 2019 teleconference, previously scheduled for Monday, December, 10, 2018, with their fiscal 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. The change allows for a broader reach of both events. The meeting will commence at 9:30 am Central Time. Participation details will be communicated via web alert and posted on the corporate website approximately one week prior to the event.



The Company expects to release earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2019 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Friday, December 7, 2018.

