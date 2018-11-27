Lilis Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), an exploration and development company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, announced that Ronald D. Ormand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in and conduct one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investment conferences.



Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference

Mr. Ormand will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 28, at 9:10 a.m. CT in Houston. He will provide an update on Lilis Energy's operations and participate in one-on-one meetings. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Capital One Securities 2018 Energy Conference

Mr. Ormand will serve as a panelist on the Permian Panel at the Capital One Securities 2018 Energy Conference on Wednesday, December 5, at 9:00 a.m. CT in New Orleans and participate in one-on-one meetings.

Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About Lilis Energy, Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permian's Delaware Basin, considered amongst the leading resource plays in North America. Lilis' current total net acreage in the Permian Basin is over 20,000 acres. Lilis Energy's near-term E&P focus is to grow current reserves and production and pursue strategic acquisitions in its core areas. For more information, please visit www.lilisenergy.com.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to replicate the results described in this release for future wells; the ability to finance our continued exploration, drilling operations and working capital needs; all the other uncertainties, costs and risks involved in exploration and development activities; and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Forward-looking statements regarding expected production levels are based upon our estimates of the successful completion of drilled wells on schedule. Actual sales production rates from our wells can vary considerably from tested initial production (IP) rates and are subject to natural decline rates over the life of the well.



Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

V.P. Finance & Capital Markets

210-999-5400, ext. 31