MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three upcoming investor meetings, which include:

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in a fireside chat at the conference in Boston, MA on November 28, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Citi Global Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference in New York City on December 6, 2018.

Leerink 12th Annual POLARxPRESS Bus Tour - MacroGenics' management will participate in the meeting and provide a corporate update in New York City on December 12, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

An audio-only webcast of the Evercore ISI fireside chat may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

