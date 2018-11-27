nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) announced that Scott Keeney, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at The Westin New York Grand Central.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company's website at http://nlight.net/company/investors .

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

