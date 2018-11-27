Vera Bradley Donates $50,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:VRA) – Vera Bradley, the women's fashion and lifestyle brand, donated $50,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana in support of this year's Giving Tuesday. Vera Bradley, a brand known for their rich history in philanthropy partners with YWCA, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.



"For this year's Giving Tuesday, it was incredibly important for us to continue our philanthropic work with an association that is so supportive of our community," says Rob Wallstrom CEO of Vera Bradley. "We are thrilled to align ourselves with YWCA Northeast Indiana Association, they are an institution that creates such an impact in the lives of women and children in our community and also shares the same values as Vera Bradley."

The Northeast Indiana YWCA serves 13,172 individuals in six counties including Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells & Whitley. The donation will aid the non-profit in several programs, each one catering assistive services to different groups in need including victims of domestic violence and those without shelter. The organization also provides educational services such as resume and job skill training and a high school program that focuses on the cycle of violence, building healthy relationships and safety planning.

YWCA, Northeast Indiana Association Programs:

Crisis Shelter , Assists those displaced by domestic violence with moving and safety plans.

, Assists those displaced by domestic violence with moving and safety plans. Hope House , Provides addiction recovery services for both single women and women with children.

, Provides addiction recovery services for both single women and women with children. Education , Educational programs are provided for both children and adult women.

, Educational programs are provided for both children and adult women. Community , Helps clients move out of a domestic violence situation.

, Helps clients move out of a domestic violence situation. Dress for Success , Provides clothing for those with job interviews and re-entering the workforce.

, Provides clothing for those with job interviews and re-entering the workforce. REACT, 24/7 sexual assault hot line to provide in-house counseling and long time support.

Vera Bradley presented the donation to YWCA Northeast Indiana on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 10 AM EST. For more updates on Vera Bradley follow the brand at @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

