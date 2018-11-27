Theratechnologies' CFO to Present at 30th Annual Piper Jaffray and at BMO Healthcare Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place at the Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 28 at 12:30 p.m. in New York City.



Mr. Dubuc will also present at the BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference in New York City. The presentation will take place at 11:00 a.m. on December 12th at the Mandarin Hotel in New York City.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

Tel.: (514) 336-7800, ext. 236