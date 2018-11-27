Pinnacle Taking Over Property Management of Flatiron District at Austin Ranch

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announced today it has been selected as property manager for Flatiron District at Austin Ranch in The Colony, a northern suburb of Dallas. Situated one mile west of the Dallas North Tollway at Windhaven Parkway, the area's tree-lined streets and park settings create an enviable environment for the 1,561 apartment homes nestled in this six-phase, mixed-use community.



Located at 6740 Davidson Street in The Colony, Texas, this 1,561 unit apartment community is set among tree-lined streets and offers amenities and conveniences for every taste.





Flatiron District is located at 6740 Davidson Street. The earliest phases were constructed in 1999 as part of the Austin Ranch master-planned community and have unique and spacious floor plans that are not typically found in newer properties. The original units also offer great value in a market where renters can get more space, and attached garages, for their dollar. A large number of floorplans throughout the entire community present design and layout options for every style and budget.

Complementing Flatiron District's appealing exteriors are a nearby nature preserve, several pocket parks, beautiful views and lush landscaping. In addition, residents have access to an exhaustive spread of amenities and conveniences including multiple fitness centers and pools, volleyball courts, relaxation hammocks, onsite dry cleaning, a restaurant, playgrounds and a clubhouse known as The Lodge.

Inside, residents enjoy desirable finishes in select units such as marble-like quartz counters, grey tone wood plank flooring and plush carpeting, stainless appliances, gourmet kitchen islands, new wood cabinets, and a deep under-mounted single basin sink with pullout faucet. Other interior features include fireplaces, extra storage, and private patios, balconies or yards.

"A property like Flatiron District presents an incomparable opportunity for our renters who are looking for the premier location and plethora of amenities," explains Pinnacle Regional Vice President Michele Butler. "There is a wide span of floorplans and so many types of interiors. Best of all, this community has a charming presence and offers a unique living experience."

Flatiron District offers a "close but not too close" proximity to all of the local retail and dining options in and around The Colony. The community is within minutes of Shops at Willow Bend, Grandscape, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and the major interchange of SH-121 and Dallas North Tollway. The property also sits within an employment hub that hosts Toyota, FedEx, Liberty Mutual and more.

To view a photo gallery and floorplans of this property, or for more information about leasing, visit www.flatirondistrictataustinranch.com

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.75 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,100 employees located in 30 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com .

