BIOPHYTIS to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Biology of Aging and its Application in Neuromuscular Diseases

PARIS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to treat the disabilities caused by age-related degenerative diseases, will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on the Biology of Aging and its Application in Neuromuscular Diseases in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, November 28 at 12:15 PM to 2:00 PM CET.



The meeting will feature a presentation by KOL Professor Jean Mariani, from Sorbonne University, who will discuss his research behind the biology of aging and the current treatment landscape for patients with sarcopenia, a degenerative loss of muscle mass and quality that leads decreased patient mobility and loss of independence in the aging population. Prof. Mariani will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Professor Jean Mariani is Director of the Institut de la Longévité Charles Foix [Longevity Institute], and a practitioner at the hospital, director of the CNRS-UPMC (UMR 7102) Laboratoire de Neurobiologie des Processus Adaptatifs [Laboratory of Neurobiology of Adaptive Processes]. Professor Jean Mariani is an expert in neurobiology, central nervous system and pathologies, and neurodegenerative illnesses.

Biophytis's Chief Executive Officer, Stanislas Veillet, will provide an overview of the Company's lead candidate, SARCONEOS, a MAS receptor activator that is in clinical development for sarcopenia and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

This event is primarily intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link here . If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email link here .

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, founded in 2006, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to treat the disabilities caused by age-related degenerative diseases. Our clinical-stage pipeline is comprised of SARCONEOS, a MAS receptor activator, to preserve mobility in sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients and MACUNEOS, a drug that binds PPAR to prevent vision loss in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other degenerative eye diseases, including Stargardt disease.

Biophytis is based in Paris on the Sorbonne Université campus and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Biophytis collaborates with expert scientists from several Sorbonne Université institutes including the Paris Seine Biology Institute, the Institute of Myology, and the Vision Institute.

Biophytis is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

