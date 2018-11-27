Golden Matrix Reports Net Income of $331,999 on Revenues of $638,695 for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK: GMGI), a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018, the company recorded net income of $331,999. This compares with a net loss of $458,043 in the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2017.



First quarter 2019 revenues of $638,695 represent a 25% increase on revenues of $510,656 in Q4 2018 and a 2,029% increase on revenues of $30,000 in the comparable year-ago period.

Revenues recorded in both Q1 2019 and during the last five months of fiscal 2018 were derived primarily from licensing fees received from gaming operators located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. During the first quarter of 2019, increases in the number of operators and active users, along with the introduction of exciting proprietary and exclusive gaming content, were primary drivers of the company's revenue and profit growth.

"We are extremely pleased with Q1 results and the rapid progress GMGI is making in the Asia-Pacific gaming market, the largest in the world," said Golden Matrix CEO Anthony Goodman. "We have demonstrated our ability to generate solid recurring monthly sales, and we expect the company's performance to continue to improve. Golden Matrix is poised to increase market share throughout 2019 and maintain strong positive cash flow with rising profitability."

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2018 increased 30% to $580,407 from $446,581 at year-end (July 31) fiscal 2018. Total assets increased to $1,249,607, up 52% from $819,874 at year-end fiscal 2018.

For additional information on Golden Matrix's Q1 2019 performance, please refer to the Company's 10-Q filing at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMGI/disclosure or www.sec.gov .

A summary of the Company's performance and highlights can be found at: www.goldenmatrix.com/Q1FY19

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of As of October 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 580,407 $ 446,581 Accounts receivable 10,638 10,005 Accounts receivable – related parties 658,562 362,288 Prepaid expenses - 1,000 Total current assets 1,249,607 819,874 Total assets $ 1,249,607 $ 819,874 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,175 $ 14,391 Accounts payable – related parties 383,550 376,217 Advances from shareholders 1,000 1,000 Accrued interest 3,393 155,384 Settlement Payable – related parties 210,000 9,302 Convertible notes payable, net of discounts 30,000 30,000 Convertible notes payable, net – in default 10,000 11,929 Convertible notes payable – related party – in default - 495,712 Contingent liability – related party 1,071,431 1,055,312 Derivative liabilities – note conversion feature 26,667 11,930 Total current Liabilities 1,770,216 2,161,177 Settlement Payable – related parties – long-term 145,000 - Total non-current liabilities 145,000 - Total liabilities $ 1,915,216 $ 2,161,177 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, Series A: $0.00001 par value; 19,999,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized,1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized, 2,835,318,757 and 2,622,904,757 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 28,353 26,229 Additional paid – in capital 27,182,365 26,840,794 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (683) (683) Accumulated deficit (27,875,644) (28,207,643) Total shareholders' deficit (665,609) (1,341,303) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,249,607 $ 819,874 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.



