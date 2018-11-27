WidePoint Corporation to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is being held December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.



WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 5th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be on webcast and made available for replay here . Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Liolios at WYY@liolios.com or 949-574-3860.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View WidePoint Corporation's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WYY

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About WidePoint Corporation

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations: Liolios Matt Glover or Tom Colton 949-574-3860 WYY@liolios.com