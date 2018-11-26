Izenda Showcases its AMI at Amazon's re:Invent 2018 Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software developers can now deploy Izenda's embedded reporting tools into their applications with greater ease—thanks to Izenda's AMI launch in the AWS Marketplace.



From November 26–November, 28, 2018, Izenda will be launching its AMI at the re:Invent 2018 conference. During this event, developers can discover how Izenda embeds robust BI functionalities into applications at the code level through HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Vice President of Product Jaimi Panini commented on the AMI's impact for organizations whose stakeholders need embedded analytics. "Sometimes it's the first step that's the hardest to take," Panini explained, "and by partnering with the AWS Marketplace, we've made taking that first step towards stunning embedded reports that much easier."

The AMI empowers developers to embed everything from Izenda APIs to administrative UIs—all while integrating into existing SSOs, retaining their application's security model, and enabling customization that matches organizational branding.

Leveraging a React front-end application and 350+ REST API endpoints, Izenda also supports a number of databases for its embedded reporting tools, including Redshift, Azure SQL, MySQL, Oracle, and others.

Organizations who wish to implement Izenda's cutting-edge AMI can visit the AWS Marketplace page for more information.

About Izenda

Izenda is a cutting-edge BI solution that empowers organizations to offer self-service analytics for end users. Fully embeddable into any application, Izenda empowers development teams to focus on their core competency and reduces the total cost of ownership for application-based intelligence. Explore all of Izenda's capabilities at https://www.izenda.com/ .