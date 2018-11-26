ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|19-Nov-18
|39,662
|147.53
|5,851,168.04
|20-Nov-18
|41,966
|139.43
|5,851,198.22
|21-Nov-18
|40,647
|143.95
|5,851,160.69
|22-Nov-18
|40,837
|143.28
|5,850,972.47
|23-Nov-18
|40,710
|143.73
|5,851,166.51
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
