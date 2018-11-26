ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Nov-18 39,662 147.53 5,851,168.04 20-Nov-18 41,966 139.43 5,851,198.22 21-Nov-18 40,647 143.95 5,851,160.69 22-Nov-18 40,837 143.28 5,850,972.47 23-Nov-18 40,710 143.73 5,851,166.51

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).