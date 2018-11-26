Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Share:

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
19-Nov-18  39,662  147.53  5,851,168.04
20-Nov-18  41,966  139.43  5,851,198.22
21-Nov-18  40,647  143.95  5,851,160.69
22-Nov-18  40,837  143.28  5,850,972.47
23-Nov-18  40,710  143.73  5,851,166.51

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga