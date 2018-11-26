SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on December 10, 2018

ACTON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce its fiscal 2019 third quarter results on Monday, December 10, 2018, after the market close, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 pm ET that day. The Company's press release will be posted on the investors section of its website, investors.seachange.com .



The call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international) and via live webcast at investors.seachange.com . The webcast replay will be archived in the same location following completion of the call.

About SeaChange International

For 25 years, SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) has pioneered solutions to help video providers around the world manage and monetize their content. As the video industry rapidly evolves to meet the "anytime, anywhere" demands of today's viewers, SeaChange's comprehensive content, business, advertising, and experience management solutions provide a mature, network-agnostic, cloud-enabled platform of scalable core capabilities that video service providers, broadcasters, content owners and brand advertisers need to create the personalized, indivisual™ experiences that drive viewer engagement and monetization. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Contact:

Investors

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

1-781-772-1679

marytconway@comcast.net



