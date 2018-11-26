Zogenix to Announce New Data at 72nd American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Full Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of FINTEPLA® (ZX008) in Dravet Syndrome (Study 1504)



New Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Data from Open-Label Extension Trial (Study 1503)

Studies on the Impact of Severe Epilepsy on Quality of Life for Patients and Families

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that data from nine abstracts, including four "late-breakers," will be presented at the 72nd American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans from November 30 – December 4, 2018. The Zogenix-sponsored presentations will include new clinical data from the second pivotal Phase 3 study, data on the long-term efficacy and safety of FINTEPLA® (ZX008) in Dravet syndrome, along with data further demonstrating the significant burden that living with severe childhood onset epilepsy has on children, caregivers and family members.

In addition to the posters, Zogenix will host a Scientific Exhibit Room on Sunday, December 2 from 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT. Zogenix study investigators and authors will be present to discuss the posters in more detail and answer questions.

Below is an overview of the presentations.

Fenfluramine HCl (Fintepla®) Provides Long-Term Clinically Meaningful Reduction in Seizure Frequency: Results of an Open-Label Extension Study Presented by: Lieven Lagae M.D., Ph.D., University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium Poster Session #: 3.463 Monday, December 3, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT Long-Term Cardiovascular Safety of Fenfluramine HCl (Fintepla®) in the Treatment of Dravet Syndrome: Interim Analysis of an Open-Label Safety Extension Study Presented by: Anupam Agarwal, M.D., Zogenix, Inc., Emeryville, CA on behalf of Wyman Lai, M.D., Children's Hospital of Orange County Heart Institute, Orange, CA Poster Session #: 3.453 Monday, December 3, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT Fenfluramine (Fintepla®) Reduces Convulsive Seizure Frequency in Dravet Syndrome Patients Receiving an Antiepileptic Drug Treatment Regimen Containing Stiripentol: A Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial Presented by: Rima Nabbout M.D., Ph.D., Necker Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris, France Poster Session #: 3.461 Monday, December 3, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT What Defines "Clinical Meaningful Changes in Seizure Frequency?" Analysis of Data From a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome Presented by: Arnold Gammaitoni, Pharm. D., Zogenix, Inc., Emeryville, CA on behalf of Rima Nabbout M.D., Ph.D., Necker Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris, France Poster Session #: 3.202 Monday, December 3, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT A Specific Serotonin Receptor is Critical in the Ability of Fenfluramine to Prevent Seizure-Induced Respiratory Arrest (S-IRA) in the DBA/1 Mouse Model of SUDEP Presented by: Srinivasan Tupal, Ph.D., Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, IL Poster Session #: 2.230 Sunday, December 2, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT





Assessing Quality of Life in Siblings of Children With Severe Epileptic Encephalopathies: Comparative Analysis of Sibling Self-reports and Parental Perception of Sibling Responses Presented by: Laurie Bailey, Zogenix, Inc., Emeryville, CA Poster Session #: 2.243

Sunday, December 2, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT Brief Scales for Caregivers of Children With Epilepsy Presented by: Mark Jensen, Ph.D., University of Washington Medicine, Seattle, WA Poster Session #: 2.406

Sunday, December 2, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT Psychosocial Concerns of Siblings Growing Up With a Brother or Sister With a Severe Epileptic Encephalopathy Presented by: Laurie Bailey, Zogenix, Inc., Emeryville, CA Poster Session #: 2.424

Sunday, December 2, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT Improved Everyday Executive Function With Fenfluramine HCl Oral Solution (Fintepla®): Results From a Phase 3 Study in Children and Young Adults With Dravet Syndrome Presented by: Kim I. Bishop, Ph.D., Global Pharma Consultancy, LLC, Basel, Switzerland Poster Session #: 2.454

Sunday, December 2, 12:00 – 2:00 pm CT

