Tyme Announces the Presentation of Clinical Abstracts at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), a clinical-stage oncology company developing metabolically-based cancer therapeutics, today announced that it will present clinical data from the Company's lead candidate SM-88 at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which will be held January 17-19, 2019 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA. Tyme will present a total of four abstracts that were co-authored by investigators affiliated with the University of Rochester, Virginia Mason, Weill Cornell, Washington University St Louis, Mayo Clinic, Sarcoma Oncology Center, and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



All will be presented on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

At the Moscone West Building

Details of the Tyme poster presentations are as follows:



Title: Phase II trial of SM-88 in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer: Preliminary results of the first stage

Abstract Number: Board A16 / Abstract 200

Poster Session: Poster Session B



Title: Phase II pharmacokinetics of oral SM-88 in heavily pretreated advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PC)

Abstract Number: Board E15 / Abstract 277

Poster Session: Poster Session B



Title: Feasibility of SM-88 in PC after multiple prior lines and ECOG < 2 (NCT03512756)

Abstract Number: Board G8 / Abstract 310

Poster Session: Poster Session B



Title: Designing clinical trials in 3L+ pancreatic cancer

Abstract Number: Board C2/Abstract 226

Poster Session: Poster Session B

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body's natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com .

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Tyme's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Tyme's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and Tyme assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

