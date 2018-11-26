Kevin Maxwell Joins CenterSquare as Head of Capital Markets

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterSquare, a leading global real assets manager, announced today that Kevin Maxwell, CFA has joined the firm in the newly created position of Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets.



Kevin joins the firm's existing Capital Markets team and will focus on leading business development efforts across the firm's private real estate, listed real estate, and listed infrastructure investment strategies. He will focus on developing new investor relationships across the institutional marketplace including consultants, public and private sector pension funds, Taft-Hartley plans, family offices, foundations and endowments. He will report to the firm's CEO and CIO Todd Briddell, CFA.

"Kevin is a respected and proven leader with deep experience in building long-term institutional relationships in the real assets market," Todd Briddell said. "We are excited to have him join our growing firm and look forward to his leadership and perspective."

Prior to joining CenterSquare, Kevin was with Nuveen, a TIAA company, where he held the position of Managing Director of Advisory Services and led real asset marketing in the Eastern United States. Prior to Nuveen, Kevin held a leadership position in the marketing group at Lasalle Investment Management. Kevin currently serves as the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of New York.

Kevin Maxwell said, "I am thrilled to join CenterSquare and energized to be a part of an employee-owned firm with a dedication to best-in-class real assets offerings. CenterSquare's outstanding operating model and reputation is a terrific foundation on which to cultivate and grow the investor pool for the firm."

About CenterSquare

CenterSquare is a global investment manager focused on actively managed real estate and infrastructure strategies. Founded in 1987, CenterSquare manages approximately $9 billion of real estate and infrastructure securities and approximately $970 million (gross) of private equity real estate investments as of September 30, 2018. It manages investments for institutional investors and high net worth individuals throughout global markets and across public and private capital sectors. CenterSquare is owned in a partnership between the CenterSquare management team and private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.

Media Contacts:

CenterSquare Investment Management

Marcia Glass, CFA

+1 610 818 4627

mglass@centersquare.com



