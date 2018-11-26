ITL Pharma Receives United States Patent Protection for Carcinin® Using Halogenated Phenol Ethers for Diagnostics, Antioxidant Protection and Drug Delivery

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITL Pharma, Inc. (ITL), a LIAS Company, today announced awarding of a United States Patent allowance (S.N. 15/336,179) titled: "Halogenated Phenols for Diagnostic, Antioxidant Protection, and Drug Delivery". This "umbrella" patent provides a novel approach to drug delivery.



Carcinin® ITL 4016 for Cancer diagnostics and Cancer Therapy. Carcinin® is the lead product in the pipeline of products utilizing this technology. The Carcinin® therapeutic approach allows targeted delivery of cytotoxic products specifically to cancer cells, eliminating the problematic toxicity to normal healthy cells associated with current non-targeted drugs. In one embodiment, 131I is delivered to cancer cells to eliminate primary and metastatic tumors. The same proprietary technology can "paint" ductal carcinoma cells with radio-opaque Iodine or an aquamarine color for facile mammographic identification and surgical removal of the tumor.

"These new products for cancer diagnostics and therapy will utilize our prior patented technology (US 9,526,701) to provide shelf stable products with sustained drug release and delivery of agents specifically targeted to cancer cells," said Dr. Keith R. Latham, ITL's Chief Executive Officer. "This new Patent also provides a critical advance in the delivery of additional drugs in our pipeline including treatments for Cancer, Thyroid, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Inflammatory Diseases."

About ITL Pharma

ITL Pharma, Inc. is a privately held US Pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. Established in VA in 1996 by merger of Inovar Chemicals, Innovative Technologies and Technology Resources. ITL now focuses on new drug discovery and development with 22 new pipeline drugs in 8 therapeutic arenas ( www.ITLPharmaceuticals.com ).

Carcinin®, Blu-T®, and DiffCanol™ and associated products are expected to capture a significant share of the $120 B (2020) Oncology market, as it replaces obsolete non-targeted chemo-therapeutic agents. ITL's vertical integration program anticipates Partnering with companies specializing in market launch and World-Wide distribution and sales.

About LIAS Research

Latham Institute of Advanced Science (LIAS), the parent company for ITL Pharma, provides program integration and management resources to the LIAS Family of Companies. LIAS companies have a pipeline of new prescription drugs and marketed Over the Counter (OTC) products. LIAS CEO, Gina Garland, stated: "We are very pleased with the outstanding progress ITL has made in the targeted treatment of Cancer and other diseases. ITL has leaped years ahead of current therapy and diagnostics with their Oncology portfolio."

