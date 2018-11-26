McGlinchey Stafford Grows National Government Relations Services with Hire of Jason Redmond

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC is pleased to announce that Jason Redmond has joined the firm's Government Relations team, providing non-legal strategy and consulting advice to lobbying clients nationwide.



Jason Redmond





With more than 20 years of experience in political and government management, Jason has successfully represented clients and lobbied for their issues in legislatures, Congress, and state and federal executive branches, having served for 15 years as Louisiana's Deputy State Treasurer for Management and Finance under then-State Treasurer John Kennedy. He works with clients at the federal, state, county/parish, and local levels to generate opportunities and respond to potentially disadvantageous situations in the policy and administrative arenas.

"We are very excited to welcome Jason to the firm," said Rudy Aguilar, McGlinchey Stafford's Managing Member. "We are dedicated to growing the firm's services at every stage of the law, and that includes representing our clients' interests when policies affecting them are being drafted and considered, as well as enforced."

"Jason brings to our team strategic relationships with policymakers and elected officials. His intimate working knowledge of today's dynamic policy environment complements our team's strong history of generating wins for our legal as well as lobbying clients," says Ronnie Johnson, who heads McGlinchey Stafford's Government Relations team.

"I'm excited to join McGlinchey Stafford as the firm expands its government relations and lobbying services," said Redmond. "You can't practice good law without first having a good law on the books. I look forward to supporting our clients as they interact with policymakers and elected officials who craft the law and impact our business environment."

Redmond received his B. A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University in 1998. A registered Lobbyist in the state of Louisiana, he is a member of the Association of Louisiana Lobbyists, the American Association of Political Consultants, and Public Relations Society of America.

ABOUT MCGLINCHEY STAFFORD

McGlinchey Stafford is a full-service law firm providing innovative legal counsel to business clients nationwide. Guiding clients wherever business and law intersect, McGlinchey Stafford's 170 attorneys are based in 14 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about McGlinchey Stafford, visit www.mcglinchey.com .

