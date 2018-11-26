Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, will be featured as a presenting company at the LD Micro Main Event XI. The conference is being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD will deliver a corporate presentation on Tuesday, December 4 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time in Track 1.

The presentation will include an update on the CE mark application that Arch plans to file for AC5™ Topical Hemostat in Europe during the current calendar year, as well as the 510(k) notification for AC5™ Topical Gel1 that Arch submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third calendar quarter of 2018. As previously disclosed, the 510(k) notification is under review at the FDA. The company still anticipates that the 510(k) notification will be cleared approximately by the end of this calendar year.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5™ Topical Gel1 and AC5™ Surgical Hemostatic Device1.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

1. AC5 is currently an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use.