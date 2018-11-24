Media Invitation: The 14th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge will be held on November 24, 2018

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) invites the media to attend the 14th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge, which will be held on November 24, 2018, at the Garon Arena in Montreal. Since 2002, the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund has raised $3.5 million for charity through this event.



A team of CN employees will be facing off against a team of former Montreal Canadiens players coached by Yvon Lambert and made up of Guy Carbonneau, Gilbert Delorme, Marc-André Bergeron, Francis Bouillon and Guillaume Latendresse. All proceeds from this friendly match will be donated to charitable organizations supported by the CN Community Fund committed to supporting and protecting children such as the Dr. Clown Foundation, the Fondation Justin Lefebvre and Maison Clémentine.

Date: Saturday, November 24, 2018 Time: 10:30 a.m.: Doors opens 11:00 a.m.: VIP skating 12:30 p.m.: Start of game Location: Garon Arena 11212 Garon Avenue, Montreal Cost: Free general admission VIP skating and game is $25

Tickets will be sold at the door. For more details about the event, go to the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge website.



About the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund

CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund, which has been in existence for over 50 years, stands out as a Canadian leader due to its exemplary practices. The Fund, run by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, organizes fundraising activities and annual campaigns in support of various Canadian charities. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has raised more than C$15.9 million to benefit non-profit organizations dedicated to helping those in need.

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of approximately 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.