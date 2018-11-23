ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 23, 2018 through October 10, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of New York and Northern District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Alphabet and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goog/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Courts by December 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Alphabet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the relevant time period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet, through its subsidiary Google, had exposed the private data of Google+ users but failed to disclose the matter "in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage." The Company later confirmed the glitch, discovered in March 2018, that exposed private profile data of more than 500,000 Google+ users between 2015 and March 2018.

On this news, the price of Alphabet's shares plummeted.

