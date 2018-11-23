The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SFIX, OZK, NKTR, FIT and SYF

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

During the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 to October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

According to the complaint, Bank OZK allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Nektar Therapeutics allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 to January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company's existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company's sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company's financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements during the Class Period about Fitbit's business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony's credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance. Following this disclosure, the Company represented that it had tightened credit standards, but falsely characterized those underwriting changes as modest. In fact, the Company had made significant modifications to its underwriting policies, but concealed that these modifications were damaging its relationships with its retail partners, including Walmart.

