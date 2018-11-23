Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Draw Best and Brightest to the Nation's Capital

2,000 attendees expected along with some of the biggest names in the crypto space who will be presenting classes, keynote addresses and more



WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – The nation's capital will play host to some of the world's best and brightest blockchain and crypto experts, enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and investors Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 during the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit in Washington, D.C.

Held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in blockchain. More than 40 exhibitors will represent everything from investment opportunities to financial services, and two blockchain certification classes will be taught by industry experts and government regulators for those interested in learning more about this transformative technology.

The exciting lineup of speakers at the conference will feature the likes of GlobalBoost CEO Bruce Porter Jr., technology pioneer John McAfee, Digibyte CEO Jared Tate, Substratum CEO Justin Tabb, Bitcoin co-founder Jorg Molt and many others. Topics discussed by the speakers will range from artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to ICOs and blockchain.

Additional events at the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include the "ICO Grand Slam" and the "Startup Cup," which will allow selected ICOs and startups, respectively, to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference's marketing campaign. A private VC on the judging panel for each competition will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the winning ICO and startup.

The conference will conclude with an ultra-luxury afterparty, where attendees can meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the crypto space.

To learn more and register for the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Conference on Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2018, visit: https://washingtonelite.com .

