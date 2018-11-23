Market Overview

Media Advisory: Canada's unions react to back-to-work legislation

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2018
OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CUPW President Mike Palecek will react to back-to-work legislation tabled Thursday by the federal government at a news conference on Parliament Hill on Friday morning.

  What: News conference
  Where: Room 130S, Centre Block, Parliament Hill
  When: Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:00 am
  Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
Mike Palecek, President, Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For more information, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca

Emilie Tobin
CUPW Communications
613-882-2742
Email: media@cupw-sttp.org

