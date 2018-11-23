Media Advisory: Canada's unions react to back-to-work legislation

OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CUPW President Mike Palecek will react to back-to-work legislation tabled Thursday by the federal government at a news conference on Parliament Hill on Friday morning.



What: News conference Where: Room 130S, Centre Block, Parliament Hill When: Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:00 am Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress

Mike Palecek, President, Canadian Union of Postal Workers

