Media Advisory: Canada's unions react to back-to-work legislation
OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CUPW President Mike Palecek will react to back-to-work legislation tabled Thursday by the federal government at a news conference on Parliament Hill on Friday morning.
|What:
|News conference
|Where:
|Room 130S, Centre Block, Parliament Hill
|When:
|Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:00 am
|Who:
|Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
Mike Palecek, President, Canadian Union of Postal Workers
