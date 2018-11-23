KushCo Holdings to Report Full Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings on Monday, November 26, 2018

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), the parent company of innovative industry leaders such as Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions, which provide a range of services and products for a variety of industries including the regulated cannabis and CBD industries, today announced it will issue its fiscal year 2018 results press release on November 26, 2018 after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call on Monday, November 26 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-800-289-0571

Toll / International: 1-323-794-2597

*Participants should request the KushCo Holdings Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 4021427

The call will be webcast, with an accompanying slide deck, on the KushCo Events page of the Company website at www.kushco.com . Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the KushCo Events page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of KushCo, and Jim McCormick, Chief Financial Officer, will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) is the parent company to a diverse group of business units that are transformative leaders across several industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

KushCo Holdings' brands include Kush Supply Co., a dynamic sales platform that is the nation's largest and most respected distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories to the cannabis and CBD industry, Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents, Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for clients across several industries, and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units and regularly sells to more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. KushCo Holdings subsidiaries maintain facilities in the five largest U.S. cannabis markets as well as having a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

KushCo Holdings strives to be the industry leader for responsible and compliant products and services in the legal cannabis and CBD industry. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com .

