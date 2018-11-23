Aleafia to Release Q3 Results on November 26

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSXV:ALEF, OTCQX:ALEAF, FRA: ARAH)) ("Aleafia") or (the "Company"), a highly differentiated cannabis company with major cannabis cultivation and medical clinic operations, will release its financial results and hold its Third Quarter Results Call on November 26, 2018.



Date: Monday, November 26, 2018

Time: 8:30am EST

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast, however questions to management may only be submitted via the webcast.

About Aleafia Health Inc.:

Aleafia is a vertically integrated, national cannabis company with major medical clinic, cannabis cultivation and R&D operations. The company is a federally licensed producer and vendor of cannabis and will reach an annual production capacity of 98,000 kg of dried cannabis in 2019.

Aleafia operates 22 medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners, with over 50,000 patients. The company is highly differentiated, maintaining the largest medical cannabis dataset in the world with significant intellectual property holdings and current R&D operations.

