Dan Wasyluk to Speak at Blockchain Expo North America 2018 in Silicon Valley

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. ("BCF" or the "Company") (CSE:BCFN)(FWB:8BF)(OTC:BLFDF) is pleased to announce that Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF and co-founder of Syscoin, has been selected to speak at the Blockchain Expo North America 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley.

The BCF team will be present at booth 749 to meet with conference participants and Mr. Wasyluk will be speaking at a panel discussion regarding the role of "Blockchain within the corporate business model" on November 28th, 2018 at 10:20AM PST.

"BCF focuses on leveraging blockchain technology to improve business processes and efficiencies. I am excited to share our work on business blockchain implementations with a Silicon Valley audience," said Mr. Wasyluk.

With over 15 years of enterprise software development experience, Mr. Wasyluk first became involved with blockchain technology in 2013. In August 2014 he helped launch the Syscoin public blockchain and co-founded BCF in 2016. Dan is an entrepreneur with a rich technical background and has helped found multiple technology companies.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.:

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Media Contact Information:

Christopher Marsh

Chief Financial Officer

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

