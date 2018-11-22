Claude Théoret, President of Nexalogy to Partiticapte at G7 AI Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G)) is pleased to share that Claude Théoret, founder and President of Nexalogy Environics has been invited as one of Canada's top Artificial Intelligence experts to participate in the G7 Multistakeholder Conference on Artificial Intelligence to be held in Montreal on December 6th 2018.



About 150 participants selected by G7 partners are expected to participate, including many of the greatest thinkers on AI from both the public and private sectors, as well as from civil society, academia and research institutions for a deeper exploration of practical perspectives to inform collective action.

"Artificial Intelligence is a key part of our government's economic growth strategy. It presents new opportunities to generate prosperity for Canadian families through new and innovative high-quality jobs. The G7 conference in December will help us focus on the responsible adoption of AI and explore business opportunities related to AI."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development



"We are honored to be invited to this conference and to have the chance to meet and exchange with the leading AI thinkers in the free world. Nexalogy's work on AI applied to social media and disinformation is key as we are helping to safeguard society against Fake News and hostile actors." says Claude G. Théoret, President of Nexalogy

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Blockchain solutions through its investee company, Graph Blockchain Limited (www.graphblockchain.com), and cryptocurrency mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

