Brigadier Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brigadier Gold Limited ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (BRG.H) announces the appointment of Dillon Sharan as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Dillon Sharan's appointment follows the resignation of Alick Ryder, Q.C., as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Ryder for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.



Dillon Sharan has worked in Vancouver, British Columbia as a real estate acquisitions analyst since June 2017. Prior to that, he worked in investment banking and mortgage financing.

Mr. Sharan has a BCOM from the UBC's Sauder School of Business and resides in Vancouver.

For further information, please contact Grant Hall, President and CEO at (520) 668-4101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Brigadier Gold Limited

Grant Hall, President & CEO

(520) 668-4101

info@brigadiergold.com