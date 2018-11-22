Nokia establishes Access Networks Division to fully exploit the opportunities of 5G and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Nokia Corporation

November 22, 2018

Nokia establishes Access Networks Division to fully exploit opportunities of 5G and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Strengthens end-to-end network advantage for the 5G era

Further aligns organizational structure to strategy

Tommi Uitto appointed President of Mobile Networks

Marc Rouanne to step down from Group Leadership Team and leave Nokia



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced further steps to align its organizational structure to its strategy, strengthen its leadership team and position the company for success in the 5G era.

"Nokia has a unique advantage in the 5G era with its end-to-end portfolio," said Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Suri. "By creating a single Access Networks organization that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio."

The Access Networks Division will consist of Nokia's current Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks Business Groups, with the change to take effect on January 1, 2019. The new leaders of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks Business Groups will report to the President of Access Networks who will be named in due course.

Effective immediately, Tommi Uitto is appointed President of Mobile Networks. Uitto is a 23-year Nokia veteran, an expert in radio technologies, and well-known to customers around the world. His most recent role has been leading Mobile Networks Product Sales since the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. As previously announced, Nokia plans to announce a President of Fixed Networks in due course.

"Tommi is a strong leader with the right background in both sales and product development and I am pleased that he has accepted this role," said Suri. "He brings deep credibility from across the telecommunications industry and a proven ability to drive product leadership and business performance."

With these changes, Marc Rouanne, who has been serving as President of Mobile Networks, will leave Nokia. "I want to thank Marc for his contributions to Nokia and wish him well in the future," said Suri.

As a result of these changes, Nokia's Group Leadership Team will now consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Kristian Pullola, Sri Reddy, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon. As announced earlier, Chowdary will step down and Ricky Corker will join as of January 1, 2019. The President of Access Networks will be appointed in due course and will also join the Nokia Group Leadership Team.

