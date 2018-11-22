DEINOVE WILL MARKET A 2ND PROPRIETARY CAROTENOID-BASED COSMETIC ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN 2019

After launching Phyt-N-Resist® in 2018, Deinove is developing on its own a 2 nd innovative bio-based carotenoid for the cosmetics market.

The first efficacy tests carried out in its laboratories have been promising.

This active ingredient, which targets a dermocosmetic indication that is on the rise, will be launched in 2019.

Montpellier, November 22nd, 2018 (7:30 am CET) - DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high value-added compounds based on rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, confirms that it is developing a new carotenoid for cosmetic applications.

It is an innovative carotenoid produced with an exclusive bacterial fermentation process. It has been developed as an active substance for dermocosmetic use in an indication that is on the rise and which remains confidential at this stage.

R&D teams have developed and optimized a proprietary strain for the optimal production of this new carotenoid, and developed fermentation and extraction processes allowing high levels of production with a view to industrialization. Once validated at the pilot stage, these processes will be scaled-up.

Furthermore, the active properties have been tested in vitro with promising efficacy data. When the final formulation is validated, the product will undergo clinical testing. Deinove is targeting this active ingredient for marketing in 2019.

Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of Deinove, said "After the successful launch of Phyt-N-Resist, we are expanding our portfolio of proprietary active ingredients based on 100% pure carotenoids. Thanks to the combination of our biotechnological platform and our collection of rare micro-organisms, we alone are capable of producing these innovative molecules of natural origin and we are capitalizing on this expertise to develop a real portfolio of commercial high value-added active ingredients."





ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of leveraging these natural "micro-factories" to turn them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 60 employees and has nearly 260 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

