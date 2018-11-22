WISeKey and DigiCert Reconfirm Letter of Intent Regarding the Sale and Purchase of the QuoVadis SSL and PKI Businesses

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX:WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that WISeKey and DigiCert, the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, have reconfirmed their intention for DigiCert to acquire the QuoVadis SSL and PKI businesses. Subject to DigiCert completing its due diligence, the companies plan to execute definitive agreements by December 15, 2018, with closing anticipated by the end of 2018, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

Subject to completing the transaction, WISeKey and DigiCert intend to enter into a partnership to explore common opportunities in the IoT market, using their combined products to enhance mutual offerings. WISeKey continues its offering in the IoT market together with its latest blockchain technology. DigiCert is committed to continue to operate the QuoVadis business as an EU Qualified Trusted Service Provider and plans to add its world-class technology to further strengthen the QuoVadis European presence. DigiCert's European customers will have the best technology and will conform to European data privacy standards.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to WISeKey and Homburger AG is serving as legal counsel to WISeKey.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including the Global 2000, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS/SSL and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company has been recognized with dozens of awards for its enterprise-grade management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading growth. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity investment firm that has been providing equity and strategic support to experienced management teams building growing companies for over 35 years. The firm pioneered the concept of "industry consolidation," or "buy-and-build" investing for private equity, which seeks to create value through the strategic use of acquisitions to accelerate business growth. Through a series of private equity funds, Thoma Bravo currently manages approximately $20 billion of equity capital today. As seasoned software and tech-enabled services investors, they have led 60 total platform acquisitions in technology over the last 15 years as well as an additional 125 add-on acquisitions, representing approximately $49.0 billion in value. Given DigiCert's and Thoma Bravo's expertise in the space and experience consummating add-on transactions, we provide a high certainty of close.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX:WIKYY), is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.



