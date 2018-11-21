Market Overview

Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Share:

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 31, 2018, payable on or before January 21, 2019. 

For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel:  (514) 940-4350
Website www.lanticrogers.com

 

