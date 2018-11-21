Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 31, 2018, payable on or before January 21, 2019.

For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix

Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website www.lanticrogers.com





