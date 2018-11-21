Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 31, 2018, payable on or before January 21, 2019.
