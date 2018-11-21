Isodiol International Inc. Appoints Board Member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the "Company" or "Isodiol") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leonardo Matesanz to its board of directors.



Mr. Matesanz boasts extensive experience in executive planning, strategy, and management and has served as a Marketing Director in multiple capacities. He has worked in consumer-facing environments in a variety of industries and for internationally-renowned companies like Black & Decker, among others.

Mr. Matesanz is the CEO and Founder of an international company that offers ecologically-minded and environmentally-friendly promotional products and services. These "green" goods and services include developing solar farm projects for clean, renewable energy as well as creating projects with LED lights for industrial, semi-urban, and urban use. The company has established successful operations around the world, including Hong Kong, China, Europe, South America and North America.

Matesanz has also developed a unique distribution strategy in the pharmaceutical line that covers the sales of antivenoms in Mexico. He works extensively with government agencies and through those contracts, has developed beneficial relationships in a variety of business sectors.

More recently, Mr. Matesanz has worked in the CBD industry, helping establish operations in Mexico while leading the development in European markets in countries such as Slovenia, Italy, Austria, Germany, Croatia, and Spain.

"The Company is very excited to announce the appointment of Leonardo Matesanz to its board of directors as he brings vast experience in developing international markets with sales and marketing operations," said Isodiol CEO, Marcos Agramont. "His current knowledge and passion for the CBD industry will make for an easy transition, especially as Isodiol continues to establish operations across the globe," added Agramont.

Isodiol also announces the departure of Director and Chairman, Aman Parmar. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Parmar for his dedicated service. Isodiol's Board of Directors is now composed of Marcos Agramont, Patrick Ogle, Marvin Washington, and Leonardo Matesanz. The Company's executive leadership is composed of Mr. Agramont (Chief Executive Officer), Eli Dusenbury (Chief Financial Officer), and Mr. Ogle (Chief Operating Officer).

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the development of CBD-based pharmaceuticals and CBD consumer products. With a dedicated passion for the industry it serves, the company's mission is to create a cultural movement by building awareness and social acceptance, ultimately empowering people to live better lives – globally. This mission is enacted through unique divisions and subsidiaries that help deliver the powerful benefits of CBD to people around the world.

Since its inception, Isodiol® has directed its efforts toward advancing CBD research, education, development, and manufacturing. The company has made tremendous strides in the CBD space through clinical research and forging valuable partnerships that have allowed the manufacturing of goods in accordance with strict industry practices and standards.

BSPG Laboratories™, a subsidiary of Isodiol®, was recently registered with the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for producing CBD as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for use in pharmaceutical applications for humans and animals.

Isodiol® is a publicly-traded entity with corporate offices based in Vancouver, Canada, and additional operations in the United States, South America, and the U.K. For more information about Isodiol®, please visit https://isodiol.com or call (855) 979-6751.

