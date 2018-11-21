President Bill Clinton and Author James Patterson Headline Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, November 30, Orlando Sentinel and Writer's Block Bookstore will bring President Bill Clinton and the world's bestselling author James Patterson to Winter Park to discuss their novel, The President is Missing.



Centered around the disappearance of a sitting president, The President is Missing marks the first time a U.S. president has collaborated with a novelist on a work of fiction. The result is a powerful, one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a president could offer, and the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver.

Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, is the author of several nonfiction works, including MY LIFE, which was a #1 international bestseller. The President is Missing is his first novel. James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community from the National Book Foundation. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold more than 375 million copies worldwide. Released to retailers on June 4, The President is Missing remains timely, raising issues about our world today.

On Friday, November 30, the pair will offer candid insights into their unique collaboration and process. The event will take place at Winter Park High School at 7:00 pm. All tickets include a signed copy of the book and may be purchased at https://unscriptedseries.com/bill-clinton-and-james-patterson/.

The Clinton and Patterson speaking engagement is part of the 2018 Orlando Sentinel Unscripted series, off-the-cuff conversations with thought leaders and tastemakers. Visit https://unscriptedseries.com/ to see past events.

