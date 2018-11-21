Siyata Mobile to Attend and Present at LD Micro Annual Main Event

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSXV:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it will be attending and presenting at the LD Micro Annual Main Event, occurring December 4-6, 2018, in Bel-Air, California.



In addition, the Company will be conducting one-on-one meetings on the Tuesday and Wednesday, December 4 and 5.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, "As we begin our North American rollout of the UV350, our commitment to shareholders is expanding our U.S. investor audience, targeting both relevant investors and institutions that recognize the value of our very unique position to be launching our flagship in-vehicle smartphone with the largest distribution channels in the United States."

The Uniden® UV350 is the world's first and only dedicated 4G in-vehicle smartphone with Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") while being compatible on Band 14. As an all-in-one, purpose-built in-vehicle smartphone designed to upgrade single purpose hardware, the Uniden® UV350 creates in-vehicle efficiencies never seen before in the commercial fleet and vehicle market.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million commercial fleet vehicles and 1.85 million first responder vehicles in the United States.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact Kin Communications at sim@kincommunications.com .

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

