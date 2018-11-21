FinCanna Capital to Attend The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada Inaugural Western National Industry Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce that it will be a panel presenter at The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada ("PCMA") to be held at The Glencoe Club, Calgary AB, Thursday November 22.



The PCMA is the national voice for private capital market participants and represents the interests of exempt market dealers, issuers and industry professionals to securities regulators, government, industry associations and the public. The Conference will feature panel presentations and discussions with a variety of engaging speakers and experts allowing attendees to expand their industry network while obtaining valuable insights into an ever-changing global capital market investment industry.

FinCanna President and CEO Andriyko Herchak will be featured on the "Cannabis and the Exempt Markets" panel. Mr. Herchak stated, "The PMCA represents a very important sector of capital market participants and we are excited to have the opportunity to participate on this panel in front of this most influential audience."

About The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada

The purpose of the PCMA is to be the effective national voice of Canada's private capital markets and represent the interests of exempt market dealers, exempt market issuers and industry professionals to securities regulators, government, industry associations, the capital markets and the public. The Association is focused on broadening industry awareness to all stakeholders and assisting members through data research and networking opportunities so that our members can make better decisions for their businesses. For more information please visit https://www.pcmacanada.com

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.