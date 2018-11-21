MERGER ALERT – CVON, INUV and REN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CVON)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018

Transaction Details: ConvergeOne Holdings will be purchased by affiliates of CVC Fund VII. Under the terms of the transaction, ConvergeOne shareholders will receive $12.50 per share.

To learn more about the CVON investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/convergeone-holdings-inc .

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Merger Announcement: November 5, 2018

Transaction Details: Inuvo will be purchased by ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Inuvo shareholders will receive $0.45 and 0.18877 shares of ConversionPoint Holdings, Inc. for each share of Inuvo stock they own; this represents an approximate value of $2.22 per share.

To learn more about the INUV investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/inuvo-inc .

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN)

Merger Announcement: November 19, 2018

Transaction Details: Resolute Energy will be purchased by Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Under the terms of the transaction, Resolute Energy shareholders may elect to receive either $35 in cash per share or a combination of $14 and 0.2366 shares of Cimarex common stock for each share of Resolute stock they own.

To learn more about the REN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/resolute-energy-corporation .

