The York Water Company Declares an Increased Dividend

YORK, Pa., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President and CEO, Jeffrey R. Hines, announced today that the Board of Directors at their November 20th meeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1733 per share, a 4% increase. The dividend is payable January 15, 2019 to shareholders as of record date December 31, 2018.



This is the 592nd consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company and is the twenty-second consecutive year that the Company has increased its dividend. York Water is the oldest investor-owned utility in the nation, and is believed to have the longest record of consecutive dividends in America, having paid dividends for over 200 years.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof.

Contact: Jeffrey R. Hines, President & CEO jeffh@yorkwater.com or Matthew E. Poff, Chief Financial Officer matthewp@yorkwater.com Phone: 717-845-3601